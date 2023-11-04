A beautiful flat packed with original features and located in a traditional Edinburgh tenement is currently available at offers over £499,995.
The two-bedroom flat at 2/GF, Bruntsfield Crescent is situated on a tree-lined street overlooking Bruntsfield Links. It is close to excellent amenities and commuting links.
Early viewing is highly suggested, call 0131 253 2858. Take a look through our gallery to get an inside look at the beautiful property.
1. 2/GF, Bruntsfield Crescent
Close to excellent amenities and commuting links, this property will undoubtedly appeal to a variety of buyers. Early viewing is highly suggested. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Sitting room
The airy open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with wood burning stove, wall-to-wall fitted book shelves, stunning cornice and picturesque views over Bruntsfield Links from the bay window. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Dining area
The dining area of the large open plan room at the centre of the property, with high ceilings and an excellent bay window. The property also benefits from gas central heating and partial double-glazing. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Kitchen
The fully-fitted Harvey Jones kitchen with a range of integrated white goods and two good sized pantry cupboards while being styled with dark-grey units and an elm wooden worktop. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography