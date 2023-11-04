News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom apartment packed with original features in a beautiful building overlooking Bruntsfield Links

Edinburgh flat on the market at offers around half a million pounds
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 4th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

A beautiful flat packed with original features and located in a traditional Edinburgh tenement is currently available at offers over £499,995.

The two-bedroom flat at 2/GF, Bruntsfield Crescent is situated on a tree-lined street overlooking Bruntsfield Links. It is close to excellent amenities and commuting links.

Early viewing is highly suggested, call 0131 253 2858. Take a look through our gallery to get an inside look at the beautiful property.

Close to excellent amenities and commuting links, this property will undoubtedly appeal to a variety of buyers. Early viewing is highly suggested.

1. 2/GF, Bruntsfield Crescent

Close to excellent amenities and commuting links, this property will undoubtedly appeal to a variety of buyers. Early viewing is highly suggested.

The airy open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with wood burning stove, wall-to-wall fitted book shelves, stunning cornice and picturesque views over Bruntsfield Links from the bay window.

2. Sitting room

The airy open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with wood burning stove, wall-to-wall fitted book shelves, stunning cornice and picturesque views over Bruntsfield Links from the bay window.

The dining area of the large open plan room at the centre of the property, with high ceilings and an excellent bay window. The property also benefits from gas central heating and partial double-glazing.

3. Dining area

The dining area of the large open plan room at the centre of the property, with high ceilings and an excellent bay window. The property also benefits from gas central heating and partial double-glazing.

The fully-fitted Harvey Jones kitchen with a range of integrated white goods and two good sized pantry cupboards while being styled with dark-grey units and an elm wooden worktop.

4. Kitchen

The fully-fitted Harvey Jones kitchen with a range of integrated white goods and two good sized pantry cupboards while being styled with dark-grey units and an elm wooden worktop.

