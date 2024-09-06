The property at 142 (2F1) Bruntsfield Place is an elegant and immaculately presently two-bedroom second floor flat with box room situated in the desirable Bruntsfield area.
The location is superb with excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.
The property has been renovated to a high modern standard throughout whilst retaining many period features.
1. Living room
The spacious bay windowed living room with multi-fuel stove. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen
The modern fitted dining kitchen with wall and base units, integrated appliances and pantry/store. | Urguharts Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen dining area
The Bruntsfield property's kitchen has enough space for a handy little dining area, as the current owners have. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC
4. 142 (2F1) Bruntsfield Place
