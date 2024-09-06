Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom Bruntsfield flat is show-stoppingly stylish with incredible interiors

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 09:26 BST

This two-bedroom Bruntsfield flat is show-stoppingly stylish with incredible interiors, and is currently available for offers over £395,000.

The property at 142 (2F1) Bruntsfield Place is an elegant and immaculately presently two-bedroom second floor flat with box room situated in the desirable Bruntsfield area.

The location is superb with excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.

The property has been renovated to a high modern standard throughout whilst retaining many period features.

For viewings, email [email protected] or book an appointment online.

The spacious bay windowed living room with multi-fuel stove.

1. Living room

The spacious bay windowed living room with multi-fuel stove. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The modern fitted dining kitchen with wall and base units, integrated appliances and pantry/store.

2. Kitchen

The modern fitted dining kitchen with wall and base units, integrated appliances and pantry/store. | Urguharts Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The Bruntsfield property's kitchen has enough space for a handy little dining area, as the current owners have.

3. Kitchen dining area

The Bruntsfield property's kitchen has enough space for a handy little dining area, as the current owners have. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
This property is an elegant and immaculately presently two-bedroom second floor flat with box room situated in the desirable Bruntsfield area.

4. 142 (2F1) Bruntsfield Place

This property is an elegant and immaculately presently two-bedroom second floor flat with box room situated in the desirable Bruntsfield area. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice