Lovers of quirky details and historical homes as well as first-time buyers will love this spacious two-bed church conversion in Dalry, currently available at offers over £350,000.
The property at 17/6 Caledonian Road, close to Haymarket Train Station, is presented in excellent condition and boasts gas central heating, double glazing, and retains a wealth of interesting original features. The internal accommodation is focused on a spacious open-plan living room and kitchen, with natural light arriving through a pair of Lancet arches that include stunning circular stained glass windows. You can book a viewing at this Dalry flat online.
1. Living room
Natural light arrives through a pair of Lancet arches that include stunning circular stained glass windows. The proportions of the living room give plenty of flexibility for a range of different furniture arrangements. This will give a new owner plenty of flexibility to create their ideal entertaining space. Photo: McEwan Fraser
2. Dining area
The internal accommodation is focused on a spacious open-plan living room and kitchen, including this dining area. Photo: McEwan Fraser
3. Kitchen
The modern kitchen is comprised of a full range of base and wall-mounted units that offer excellent prep and storage space. Gas hob, electric oven, and dishwasher are integrated and space is provided for a free-standing fridge freezer. Laundry facilities are in a separate utility cupboard. Photo: McEwan Fraser
4. 7/6 Caledonian Road
This spacious two-bedroom flat is on the first floor of a charming church conversion, close to Haymarket Station. Photo: McEwan Fraser