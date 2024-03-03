Lovers of quirky details and historical homes as well as first-time buyers will love this spacious two-bed church conversion in Dalry, currently available at offers over £350,000.

The property at 17/6 Caledonian Road, close to Haymarket Train Station, is presented in excellent condition and boasts gas central heating, double glazing, and retains a wealth of interesting original features. The internal accommodation is focused on a spacious open-plan living room and kitchen, with natural light arriving through a pair of Lancet arches that include stunning circular stained glass windows. You can book a viewing at this Dalry flat online.