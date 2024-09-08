This charming flat at 38/2F1 Queen Charlotte Street is in an excellent location, close to the tram stop and the wonderful amenities The Shore has to offer.

The property is entered from the second floor to a private stone spiral staircase with an abundance of daylight from the cupola, to the third floor entrance hall with cupola and providing access to the principal accommodation.

Overall, this is a unique double upper flat in the heart of Leith which must be viewed to be fully appreciated. Email Cameron Stephen & Co at [email protected] or book an appointment online.

1 . 38/2F1 Queen Charlotte Street This charming double upper flat is close to the tram stop and the wonderful amenities The Shore has to offer. | Cameron Stephen & Co Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The twin-windowed sitting room with working shutters, wooden floor and feature wood burning stove (not used), with a door to a useful study. | Cameron Stephen & Co Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The property's fitted breakfasting kitchen comes with integrated appliances. | Cameron Stephen & Co Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen dining area The kitchen has plenty of space for a dining table for eating meals together, just as the current occupants have done. | Cameron Stephen & Co Photo: ESPC Photo Sales