Published 8th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

A two-bedroom double upper in a beautiful B-listed building on one of Leith's most famous streets is currently for sale at offers over £340,000.

This charming flat at 38/2F1 Queen Charlotte Street is in an excellent location, close to the tram stop and the wonderful amenities The Shore has to offer.

The property is entered from the second floor to a private stone spiral staircase with an abundance of daylight from the cupola, to the third floor entrance hall with cupola and providing access to the principal accommodation.

Overall, this is a unique double upper flat in the heart of Leith which must be viewed to be fully appreciated. Email Cameron Stephen & Co at [email protected] or book an appointment online.

The twin-windowed sitting room with working shutters, wooden floor and feature wood burning stove (not used), with a door to a useful study.

The property's fitted breakfasting kitchen comes with integrated appliances.

The kitchen has plenty of space for a dining table for eating meals together, just as the current occupants have done.

