The cottage is located in the popular Haymarket area of Edinburgh with excellent local amenities and moments from the tram line and Haymarket train station. To see this property, click here.

The accommodation includes generous storage throughout, a spacious living room, a double bedroom to the front of the property with the second bedroom to the rear of the property, shower room, and a recently fitted kitchen.

Externally there is small garden to the front of the cottage and fully enclosed garden to the rear with a garden shed. To book a viewing appointment, click here.

1 . Devon Place Haymarket, situated in Edinburgh’s West End, offers a central setting, on the door step of the financial, commercial, cultural and retail city centre. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Living room The Haymarket property's spacious living room. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Garden Externally there is small garden to the front of the property and this fully enclosed garden to the rear with a garden shed. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The property benefits from this recently fitted kitchen. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales