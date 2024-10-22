Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom end terraced cottage located in the popular Haymarket area of Edinburgh

This two-bedroom end terraced cottage at Haymarket is currently available for offers over £350,000.

The cottage is located in the popular Haymarket area of Edinburgh with excellent local amenities and moments from the tram line and Haymarket train station. To see this property, click here.

The accommodation includes generous storage throughout, a spacious living room, a double bedroom to the front of the property with the second bedroom to the rear of the property, shower room, and a recently fitted kitchen.

Externally there is small garden to the front of the cottage and fully enclosed garden to the rear with a garden shed. To book a viewing appointment, click here.

Haymarket, situated in Edinburgh’s West End, offers a central setting, on the door step of the financial, commercial, cultural and retail city centre.

1. Devon Place

Haymarket, situated in Edinburgh's West End, offers a central setting, on the door step of the financial, commercial, cultural and retail city centre.

The Haymarket property's spacious living room.

2. Living room

The Haymarket property's spacious living room. | Purple Bricks

Externally there is small garden to the front of the property and this fully enclosed garden to the rear with a garden shed.

3. Garden

Externally there is small garden to the front of the property and this fully enclosed garden to the rear with a garden shed. | Purple Bricks

The property benefits from this recently fitted kitchen.

4. Kitchen

The property benefits from this recently fitted kitchen. | Purple Bricks

