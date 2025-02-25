This recently fully decorated house in a modern development on the outskirts of Edinburgh city centre would suit first time buyers, families and landlords. Click here to see inside.

The accommodation at East Kilngate Place in Gilmerton includes a welcoming entrance hallway which leads to the well proportioned and light living room, where there are patio doors giving access to the larger than average rear garden.

The kitchen benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall-mounted units, and a recently installed combi boiler. There is also the convenience of a downstairs toilet.

Moving upstairs you will find the master bedroom which has fitted mirrored wardrobes, a second double bedroom, and the main bathroom which has a three-piece suite and a new over the bath electric shower.

Externally, the property benefits from front, side and rear gardens which are all fenced and fully enclosed. As the property is end terraced it enjoys a larger garden space. The rear garden has a patio, artificial grass and raised planted borders.

There is also the large insulated garden room with power and light, ideal for use as an office space for working from home, or as a gym or play area.

For viewings, click here to book an appointment.

