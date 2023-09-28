News you can trust since 1873
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST

A beautiful two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s West End is currently available at offers over £380,000.

With impressive amenities and transport links on it's doorstep, 12/4 Atholl Place, Coates Crescent may appeal to both professionals and investors, with the property in walk-in condition. For car owners, there is controlled permit parking available, while there is on-street paid parking for visitors. There are also communal gardens located nearby at Atholl Crescent and Coates Crescent.

To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 2532858.

The bright and airy lounge with custom-built window seating, beautiful cornicing, an Edinburgh press cupboard and a feature gas fireplace,

The bright and airy lounge with custom-built window seating, beautiful cornicing, an Edinburgh press cupboard and a feature gas fireplace,

The fully-fitted kitchen/diner with a range of integrated white goods, breakfast bar dining area, tiling in splash areas and pulley drying rack while being styled with stylish gloss units and a wooden worktop.

The fully-fitted kitchen/diner with a range of integrated white goods, breakfast bar dining area, tiling in splash areas and pulley drying rack while being styled with stylish gloss units and a wooden worktop.

Neilsons are delighted to offer to market this charming and well-proportioned two bedroom flat forming part of a characterful Georgian building in the heart of the city's desirable West End. The property also benefits from gas central heating and single glazing throughout.

Neilsons are delighted to offer to market this charming and well-proportioned two bedroom flat forming part of a characterful Georgian building in the heart of the city's desirable West End. The property also benefits from gas central heating and single glazing throughout.

The generous principal double bedroom with window seating and extensive of integrated wardrobe space for storage.

The generous principal double bedroom with window seating and extensive of integrated wardrobe space for storage.

