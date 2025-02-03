Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom Gorgie flat in move-in condition is perfect for first time buyers

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:01 BST

This two-bedroom flat in Gorgie is in move-in condition, and perfect for first time buyers given it’s proximity to the city centre.

The flat at 191 Gorgie Road will undoubtedly appeal to first time buyers, young professionals and landlords. Click here to see inside this flat.

Available for offers over £225,000, the accommodation comprises welcoming entrance hallway and a well proportioned and light living room with twin windows.

The modern decor is complimented by the original period features including fireplace and decorative cornicing. Off the living room there is a box room which would make an excellent office space.

The two double bedrooms are spacious with the main bedroom at the front of the property. The kitchen is stylish and the bathroom has a three-piece suite and an over the bath shower.

The property is accessed via a secure entry system. Externally there is a communal garden to the rear of the property and ample on-street parking in the surrounding streets.

1. Living room

1. Living room

1. Living room

2. Kitchen

2. Kitchen

2. Kitchen

3. Garden

3. Garden

3. Garden

4. 191 Gorgie Road

4. 191 Gorgie Road

4. 191 Gorgie Road

