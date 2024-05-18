The ground floor flat, at 29A Broughton Place, is centred around a large open plan kitchen and living room which is bathed in natural light and is fitted with a custom-designed curved kitchen.
The principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room, while the other could be a guest room or home office.
1. Entrance
29A Broughton Place is a stylish two-bedroom lower ground-floor apartment. Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen
The custom-designed kitchen curves with the wall and has a generous amount of storage and a range of integrated appliances. Photo: ESPC
3. Living room
The open plan kitchen and living area is filled with natural light and has plenty of space for a dining table and sofas. Photo: ESPC
4. Archway
The open plan kitchen and living area is accessed through a quirky archway which adds to the open feel of the space. Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.