Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom ground-floor flat in Broughton Place up for sale

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th May 2024, 04:45 BST

Take a look inside this beautiful flat which has hit the market

A two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s New Town is for sale for offers over £350,000.

The ground floor flat, at 29A Broughton Place, is centred around a large open plan kitchen and living room which is bathed in natural light and is fitted with a custom-designed curved kitchen.

The principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room, while the other could be a guest room or home office.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

1. Entrance

29A Broughton Place is a stylish two-bedroom lower ground-floor apartment. Photo: ESPC

The custom-designed kitchen curves with the wall and has a generous amount of storage and a range of integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen

The custom-designed kitchen curves with the wall and has a generous amount of storage and a range of integrated appliances. Photo: ESPC

The open plan kitchen and living area is filled with natural light and has plenty of space for a dining table and sofas.

3. Living room

The open plan kitchen and living area is filled with natural light and has plenty of space for a dining table and sofas. Photo: ESPC

The open plan kitchen and living area is accessed through a quirky archway which adds to the open feel of the space.

4. Archway

The open plan kitchen and living area is accessed through a quirky archway which adds to the open feel of the space. Photo: ESPC

