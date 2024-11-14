Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom Juniper Green upper villa flat with private garden on the market

This two-bedroom upper villa flat in Juniper Green with a private rear garden is currently available to buy for offers over £180,000.

This beautifully presented home at 45/1 Woodhall Drive benefits from lovely views toward the Pentland Hills and is situated in the highly sought-after area of Juniper Green close to convenient, local amenities and regular public transport links.

A wider range of high street retailers and supermarkets are available nearby at the Gyle Shopping Centre and Hermiston Gate Retail Park.

The accommodation at this property comprises; welcoming entrance hallway, bright living room with space for dining table and chairs, separate kitchen, two good-sized double bedrooms and modern shower room. A private garden area lies to the rear and there is also a communal drying green.

The property's bright living room, with space for dining table and chairs.

The property's bright living room, with space for dining table and chairs.

The principal bedroom. The property is fully double glazed and has gas central heating.

The principal bedroom. The property is fully double glazed and has gas central heating.

The Juniper Green property's kitchen. Included in the sale are the fitted carpets and floor coverings, curtains, cooker, oven, hob, hood, fridge-freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and lightshades.

The Juniper Green property's kitchen. Included in the sale are the fitted carpets and floor coverings, curtains, cooker, oven, hob, hood, fridge-freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and lightshades.

A private garden area lies to the rear with a shed, and there is also a communal drying green.

A private garden area lies to the rear with a shed, and there is also a communal drying green.

