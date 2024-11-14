This beautifully presented home at 45/1 Woodhall Drive benefits from lovely views toward the Pentland Hills and is situated in the highly sought-after area of Juniper Green close to convenient, local amenities and regular public transport links.
A wider range of high street retailers and supermarkets are available nearby at the Gyle Shopping Centre and Hermiston Gate Retail Park.
The accommodation at this property comprises; welcoming entrance hallway, bright living room with space for dining table and chairs, separate kitchen, two good-sized double bedrooms and modern shower room. A private garden area lies to the rear and there is also a communal drying green.
For viewings, call Deans Properties on 0131 253 2707 or book an appointment online.
