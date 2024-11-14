This beautifully presented home at 45/1 Woodhall Drive benefits from lovely views toward the Pentland Hills and is situated in the highly sought-after area of Juniper Green close to convenient, local amenities and regular public transport links.

A wider range of high street retailers and supermarkets are available nearby at the Gyle Shopping Centre and Hermiston Gate Retail Park.

The accommodation at this property comprises; welcoming entrance hallway, bright living room with space for dining table and chairs, separate kitchen, two good-sized double bedrooms and modern shower room. A private garden area lies to the rear and there is also a communal drying green.

For viewings, call Deans Properties on 0131 253 2707 or book an appointment online.

1 . Living room The property's bright living room, with space for dining table and chairs. | Deans Photo Sales

2 . Bedroom 1 The principal bedroom. The property is fully double glazed and has gas central heating. | Deans Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The Juniper Green property's kitchen. Included in the sale are the fitted carpets and floor coverings, curtains, cooker, oven, hob, hood, fridge-freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and lightshades. | Deans Photo Sales

4 . Garden A private garden area lies to the rear with a shed, and there is also a communal drying green. | Deans Photo Sales