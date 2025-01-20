The property at 13 Teviotdale Place offers a wealth of options when it comes to possible layouts.

The front room, which overlooks the garden and is extremely well-proportioned, has most recently been used as a large double bedroom with the addition of a wash-hand basin. It would equally make a superb sitting room with wonderful period features which include cornicing, feature fireplace, working shutters and shelved Edinburgh press.

To the rear of the property there is an open plan kitchen with a living/dining area. The adjoining room is currently used as a second bedroom with the bonus of a wash-hand basin, but it would also make a perfect home office/study.

There is a beautiful private front garden with paved seating area, drying line, large garden shed and bin store. A cellar, accessible from the kitchen/living room, also forms part of the sale and offers excellent storage potential.

