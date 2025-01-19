Available for offers over £395,000, 1 Bellevue Street is an immaculately presented two-bedroom raised main door flat, forming part of a handsome Victorian tenement in the desirable Bellevue area.
The location is superb with excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.
The property has been interior designed throughout yet retains many original period features including ornate cornicing.
For viewings, email [email protected] or book an appointment here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.