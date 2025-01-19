Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom main door flat at Bellevue exudes elegance and grandeur

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 04:38 BST

This Bellevue property exudes elegance and grandeur, with opulent decor, period features in abundance and a lovely corner plot.

Available for offers over £395,000, 1 Bellevue Street is an immaculately presented two-bedroom raised main door flat, forming part of a handsome Victorian tenement in the desirable Bellevue area.

The location is superb with excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.

The property has been interior designed throughout yet retains many original period features including ornate cornicing.

For viewings, email [email protected] or book an appointment here.

The spacious corner bay windowed living room with twin folding doors to the kitchen.

1. Living room

The spacious corner bay windowed living room with twin folding doors to the kitchen. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC

The property's welcoming hall with dining area.

2. Dining area

The property's welcoming hall with dining area. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC

The modern fitted breakfasting kitchen with wall and base units and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The modern fitted breakfasting kitchen with wall and base units and integrated appliances. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC

The main door two-bedroom property has been interior designed throughout yet retains many original period features including ornate cornicing.

4. 1 Bellevue Street

The main door two-bedroom property has been interior designed throughout yet retains many original period features including ornate cornicing. | Urquharts Photo: ESPC

