Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom main door flat in Portobello a stone's throw from the beach
Edinburgh flat by the sea for sale
If you long to live beside the seaside then this two-bedroom main door flat in Portobello a stone's throw from the beach is perfect for you, on the market at offers over £240,000.
This home at 26 Wilson's Park will be particularly popular with first-time buyers, whilst also appealing to investors. Situated close to both the beach and Portobello High Street, this property will surely be popular and early viewing is advised.
For viewings, call 0131 668 0439 or email [email protected].
