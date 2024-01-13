News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom main door flat in Portobello a stone's throw from the beach

Edinburgh flat by the sea for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

If you long to live beside the seaside then this two-bedroom main door flat in Portobello a stone's throw from the beach is perfect for you, on the market at offers over £240,000.

This home at 26 Wilson's Park will be particularly popular with first-time buyers, whilst also appealing to investors. Situated close to both the beach and Portobello High Street, this property will surely be popular and early viewing is advised.

For viewings, call 0131 668 0439 or email [email protected].

This property comes with ample on-street parking.

1. 26 Wilson's Park

The property's large lounge with feature fireplace and ample room for freestanding furniture.

2. Lounge

The rear garden, which is partially laid to lawn and also offers a patio and decking area, perfect for a table and chairs.

3. Garden

The modern kitchen with fresh white units, fully integrated appliances and space for dining. A door from the kitchen opens onto a rear garden.

4. Kitchen

