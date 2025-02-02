Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom Portobello property a stone's throw from the beach

This Portobello property is a stone's throw from the beach, with views over Abercorn Park, and offers an elegant feel with plenty of period features and generous proportions.

This home at 1A Elcho Terrace is a two bedroom traditional upper villa, situated in a highly sought after residential street located a short walk from Portobello beach and overlooking the tranquil Abercorn Park.

The impressive accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hallway with under stair cupboard and a bright and generously proportioned front facing living room with beautiful views, ornate cornicing, ceiling rose and feature fireplace.

There is also a spacious and well equipped dining kitchen in this property, with twin windows allowing natural daylight to flood in and Edinburgh Press cupboard.

For viewings, call Annan Solicitors & Estate Agents on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951 348. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

The enclosed private front garden with mature shrubs and patio area.

The bright and generously proportioned front facing living room with beautiful views, ornate cornicing, ceiling rose and feature fireplace.

The spacious and well equipped dining kitchen with twin windows allowing natural daylight to flood in, with an Edinburgh Press cupboard also included.

Elcho Terrace is a two bedroom traditional upper villa, situated in a highly sought after residential street located a short walk from Portobello beach and overlooking the tranquil Abercorn Park.

