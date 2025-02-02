This home at 1A Elcho Terrace is a two bedroom traditional upper villa, situated in a highly sought after residential street located a short walk from Portobello beach and overlooking the tranquil Abercorn Park.

The impressive accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hallway with under stair cupboard and a bright and generously proportioned front facing living room with beautiful views, ornate cornicing, ceiling rose and feature fireplace.

There is also a spacious and well equipped dining kitchen in this property, with twin windows allowing natural daylight to flood in and Edinburgh Press cupboard.

For viewings, call Annan Solicitors & Estate Agents on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951 348. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

