In need of modernisation, this home at Craigleith Hill Crescent offers so much potential to anybody looking to take on this home in a great location.

There is planning permission in place to convert the property into a four bedroom home with two bathrooms and one WC, large kitchen and south facing modern lounge with large glazing doors. While a loft conversion with castle views would also add value to the property.

There is currently the benefit of a driveway for two cars, off street parking and a good west facing garden to the front with a south facing rear garden also. The property has gas central heating and is double glazed. A large attic room also features in this home, which also has plenty of storage throughout.

For viewings, you can book an appointment online.

1 . Craigleith Hill Crescent The property has gas central heating and is double glazed. A large attic room also features, as well as front and back gardens. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The Craigleith property's good sized lounge is, like the rest of the home, in need of modernisation. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The good-sized kitchen has plenty of space for cooking up a storm, however, it would again benefit from a makeover. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4 . Garden The Craigleith semi-detached property benefits from this large back garden space, with a smaller front garden also a bonus. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales