In need of modernisation, this home at Craigleith Hill Crescent offers so much potential to anybody looking to take on this home in a great location. Click here to see this property.
There is planning permission in place to convert the property into a four bedroom home with two bathrooms and one WC, large kitchen and south facing modern lounge with large glazing doors. While a loft conversion with castle views would also add value to the property.
There is currently the benefit of a driveway for two cars, off street parking and a good west facing garden to the front with a south facing rear garden also. The property has gas central heating and is double glazed. A large attic room also features in this home, which also has plenty of storage throughout.
For viewings, you can book an appointment online.
