This two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Craigleith, packed with potential, is currently up for sale at a fixed price of £425,000.

In need of modernisation, this home at Craigleith Hill Crescent offers so much potential to anybody looking to take on this home in a great location. Click here to see this property.

There is planning permission in place to convert the property into a four bedroom home with two bathrooms and one WC, large kitchen and south facing modern lounge with large glazing doors. While a loft conversion with castle views would also add value to the property.

There is currently the benefit of a driveway for two cars, off street parking and a good west facing garden to the front with a south facing rear garden also. The property has gas central heating and is double glazed. A large attic room also features in this home, which also has plenty of storage throughout.

1. Craigleith Hill Crescent

The Craigleith property's good sized lounge is, like the rest of the home, in need of modernisation.

2. Lounge

The good-sized kitchen has plenty of space for cooking up a storm, however, it would again benefit from a makeover.

3. Kitchen

The Craigleith semi-detached property benefits from this large back garden space, with a smaller front garden also a bonus.

4. Garden

