Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom upper villa in the popular Restalrig area is perfect for first-time buyers

By Kevin Quinn

Published 29th Oct 2024, 14:47 BST

This two-bedroom upper villa flat in Restalrig would make a great home for a first-time buyer.

Currently available for offers over £155,000, 4 Restalrig Circus comprises a spacious living room which gives access to all areas of the home. Click here to view this property.

The kitchen/diner has ample worktop space and floor and wall mounted units. An inner hall connects the lounge with bedroom one and the bathroom.

The main bedroom is well proportioned and rear-facing. The second bedroom is set directly off the living room and is front-facing, this space could be utilised as an office or dressing room.

The stylish bathroom has a two-piece suite and shower cubicle. Externally there is a private garden to the rear of the property.

For viewings, click here to book an appointment.

This two-bedroom upper villa is located in the popular Restalrig area, lying to the east of Edinburgh city centre.

Externally there is a private garden to the rear of the property.

