Currently available for offers over £155,000, 4 Restalrig Circus comprises a spacious living room which gives access to all areas of the home. Click here to view this property.

The kitchen/diner has ample worktop space and floor and wall mounted units. An inner hall connects the lounge with bedroom one and the bathroom.

The main bedroom is well proportioned and rear-facing. The second bedroom is set directly off the living room and is front-facing, this space could be utilised as an office or dressing room.

The stylish bathroom has a two-piece suite and shower cubicle. Externally there is a private garden to the rear of the property.

1 . Living room The Restalrig property's spacious living room which gives access to all areas of the property. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen/diner has ample worktop space and floor and wall mounted units. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . 4 Restalrig Circus This two-bedroom upper villa is located in the popular Restalrig area, lying to the east of Edinburgh city centre. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4 . Garden Externally there is a private garden to the rear of the property. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales