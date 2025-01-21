The accommodation at 12 Craigour Green comprises a welcoming entrance hallway which leads to a well proportioned living room. Click here to view this flat.
The kitchen in this Little France property is off the living room and benefits from ample work top space with floor and wall mounted units. There are two spacious double bedrooms.
The family bathroom has a three-piece suite with an over the bath shower. Additionally there is a box room which could be utilised as a third bedroom, an office space or nursery.
For viewings, book an appointment online.
