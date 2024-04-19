Edinburgh for sale: Unique A-listed three bedroom flat on Gayfield Square packed with historical details

Unique Edinburgh flat in prime location

Kevin Quinn
Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Apr 2024

This truly unique, A-listed property on Gayfield Square, packed with exciting and unusual historical details, is currently available for offers over £600,000.

This UNESCO protected World Heritage Site boasts a south facing aspect, making it a sunny family home, connecting with the vibrancy of thriving Elm Row and Leith Walk, whilst also boasting access to the Edinburgh tram with stops only a stone throw away.

This traditional three-bedroom flat at 1/1 Gayfield Place epitomises timeless elegance and unmatched charm. The residence offers a symphony of space and light, with expansive rooms and soaring ceilings that enhance its grandeur.

The warm embrace of the living room welcomes you with open arms. A large Venetian window stretches across one wall, allowing sunlight to cascade in and illuminate the space. Here, a majestic fireplace stands proudly, its intricately carved details a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era. Soft furnishings invite relaxation, creating a cosy haven for quiet evenings or lively gatherings with friends.

Adjacent to the living room lies a cosy family room, its walls lined with bookshelves filled with volumes that whisper tales of distant lands and forgotten adventures. Neutrally decorated, this room offers a versatile space for unwinding with a good book or engaging in lively conversation. The room offers true flexibility and can be used as a fourth bedroom. These adjoining reception rooms offer stunning aspects with five windows over the tranquil community gardens of Gayfield Square.

1/1 Gayfield Place is an A-listed, elevated, first floor, south facing corner apartment located within the architectural set-piece palazzo of James Begg's Gayfield Place, the only known surviving example of his work.

Externally, the property boasts a well-maintained courtyard garden, a verdant oasis amidst the urban landscape. Here, residents can escape the hustle and bustle of city life, surrounded by the beauty of lush greenery and fragrant blooms.

