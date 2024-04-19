2 . Family room

Adjacent to the living room lies a cosy family room, its walls lined with bookshelves filled with volumes that whisper tales of distant lands and forgotten adventures. Neutrally decorated, this room offers a versatile space for unwinding with a good book or engaging in lively conversation. The room offers true flexibility and can be used as a fourth bedroom. These adjoining reception rooms offer stunning aspects with five windows over the tranquil community gardens of Gayfield Square. Photo: Warners