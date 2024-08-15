Edinburgh for sale: Unique and iconic one-bedroom mews house in Abbeyhill with views of Arthur's Seat

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 04:46 BST

A rare chance has arisen to own this unique and iconic one-bedroom mews house in Abbeyhill with uninterrupted views of Arthur's Seat.

Currently available for offers over £275,000, The Foundry is a unique, rarely available one-bedroom semi-detached mews style house which has been renovated to a high modern standard, with a private terrace offering uninterrupted views over Holyrood Palace and Arthur's Seat.

The location is superb with excellent local amenities and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.

To view this property, email Urquharts at [email protected] or book an appointment online.

The main hub of the house is very impressive, with a spacious open plan kitchen and living room with access to a private decked terrace and this raised dining area.

1. Dining area

The main hub of the house is very impressive, with a spacious open plan kitchen and living room with access to a private decked terrace and this raised dining area.

The modern fitted kitchen comes with wall and base units and integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen

The modern fitted kitchen comes with wall and base units and integrated appliances.

The private decked terrace with seating area is perfect for relaxing in the sun.

3. Terrace

The private decked terrace with seating area is perfect for relaxing in the sun.

The Foundry is a unique, rarely available one-bedroom semi-detached mews style house, which has been renovated to a high modern standard, with private terrace and uninterrupted views over Holyrood Palace and Arthur's Seat.

4. The Foundry, 51 Abbeyhill

The Foundry is a unique, rarely available one-bedroom semi-detached mews style house, which has been renovated to a high modern standard, with private terrace and uninterrupted views over Holyrood Palace and Arthur's Seat.

