Currently available for offers over £275,000, The Foundry is a unique, rarely available one-bedroom semi-detached mews style house which has been renovated to a high modern standard, with a private terrace offering uninterrupted views over Holyrood Palace and Arthur's Seat.
The location is superb with excellent local amenities and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.
1. Dining area
The main hub of the house is very impressive, with a spacious open plan kitchen and living room with access to a private decked terrace and this raised dining area. | Urquharts/ ESPC
2. Kitchen
The modern fitted kitchen comes with wall and base units and integrated appliances. | Urquharts/ ESPC
3. Terrace
The private decked terrace with seating area is perfect for relaxing in the sun. | Urquharts/ ESPC
4. The Foundry, 51 Abbeyhill
The Foundry is a unique, rarely available one-bedroom semi-detached mews style house, which has been renovated to a high modern standard, with private terrace and uninterrupted views over Holyrood Palace and Arthur's Seat. | Urquharts/ ESPC
