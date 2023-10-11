This detached villa in Balerno, with five bedrooms, impressive gardens with a summerhouse, and plenty of character, is currently up for sale at offers over £695,000.

A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this home at 35 Malleny Millgate, enjoying a tranquil setting on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Built in the late 1980’s, this home has been lovingly maintained but would now benefit from modernisation, offering the opportunity to add value.