This detached villa in Balerno, with five bedrooms, impressive gardens with a summerhouse, and plenty of character, is currently up for sale at offers over £695,000.
A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this home at 35 Malleny Millgate, enjoying a tranquil setting on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Built in the late 1980’s, this home has been lovingly maintained but would now benefit from modernisation, offering the opportunity to add value.
For viewings, call 0131 253 2858.
1. 35 Malleny Millgate
A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this exceptional and unique detached villa with impressive large garden, enjoying a tranquil setting in the charming village of Balerno. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Reception room
Providing the ideal setting for both family life and entertaining, the ground floor accommodation flows seamlessly. A welcoming reception hallway with window to the front of the house provides access to two large interconnecting reception rooms split by an inglenook fireplace. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Dining room
The property's impressive and rather grand dining room. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Garden
Of particular note are the considerable private gardens which surround the home, with the rear garden enjoying an elevated position above the Bavelaw Burn providing a tranquil soundscape, and bordered by beautiful mature trees which offer a high degree of privacy. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography