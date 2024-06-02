This unique Portobello four-bedroom B-listed Georgian mansion is currently up for sale at offers over £650,000.

Located on one of the most sought-after streets in the area, just a stone's throw from the beach and promenade, this rarely available B-listed Georgian building at 15 Pittville Street exudes tremendous charm and character, making early viewing essential.

The property features steps leading to an elevated open porch flanked by Greek Doric fluted columns, guiding you to the main entrance.

For viewings, call Annan Solicitors and Estate Agents on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

1 . 15 Pittville Street 15 Pittville Street is an impressive and spacious main door villa covering the whole ground floor, part of a converted mansion house, situated in the highly desirable Portobello district. Photo: Annan/ ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room with approximately 4 metre high ceilings, intricate ornate cornicing, astragal windows and a fireplace. Photo: Annan/ ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The bespoke fitted kitchen to the rear comes with an impressive mezzanine area for storage. Photo: Annan/ ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden Externally, there is an enclosed low-maintenance front garden and a west-facing private rear garden that offers seclusion with mature foliage, featuring a variety of expansive shrubs and plants that provide year-round colour and a waterfall feature. Photo: Annan/ ESPC Photo Sales