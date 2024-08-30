Viewing is highly recommended of this spacious family home at 67 Pilrig Street, which is currently configured as two separate flats, and uniquely located within Pilrig Park.

Accessed from Pilrig Street, through the shared entrance of the park, you come to a large private driveway which leads to the property. The upstairs flat would benefit from modernisation but also offers excellent potential for expansion.

The property benefits from a detached double garage with electric roller doors. There is a large lawned garden to the front of the property which benefits from the sunny front aspect, and another large lawned garden to the rear.

For viewings, call Beveridge & Kellas Solicitors on 0131 253 2379 or book an appointment online.

