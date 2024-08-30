Edinburgh for sale: Unique six-bedroom detached house split into two flats located inside Pilrig Park

This unique six-bedroom detached house, currently split into two flats, located inside an Edinburgh park, is currently available for offers over £790,000.

Viewing is highly recommended of this spacious family home at 67 Pilrig Street, which is currently configured as two separate flats, and uniquely located within Pilrig Park.

Accessed from Pilrig Street, through the shared entrance of the park, you come to a large private driveway which leads to the property. The upstairs flat would benefit from modernisation but also offers excellent potential for expansion.

The property benefits from a detached double garage with electric roller doors. There is a large lawned garden to the front of the property which benefits from the sunny front aspect, and another large lawned garden to the rear.

For viewings, call Beveridge & Kellas Solicitors on 0131 253 2379 or book an appointment online.

1. 67 Pilrig Street

The front facing sitting room is well proportioned, and features wooden floors, a wood burning stove, gives access to the kitchen, and direct access to the front gardens.

2. Ground floor sitting room

There is a large lawned garden to the front of the property which benefits from the sunny front aspect, and this, another large lawned garden to the rear.

3. Garden

The dual aspect kitchen is accessed from the hallway, and features a range of base and wall units, integrated electric hob, double oven, and a dishwasher. The kitchen has ample room for dining furniture and gives access to the rear garden.

4. Ground floor kitchen/ diner

