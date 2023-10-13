1 . 36 Lynedoch Place Lane

Lynedoch Place Lane is situated in the very heart of Edinburgh, located in the desirable West End area. It enjoys unrivalled access to the city’s fantastic array of shopping and entertainment amenities, and historic and cultural attractions. It is also convenient for accessing the Water of Leith, various Art Galleries, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Princes Street Gardens. The area is well-serviced by transport links, offering connections across the city and further afield. Lynedoch Place Lane is ideally situated for access to the city’s two main train stations Haymarket and Waverley, as well as Edinburgh Trams. Photo: Boyd Property