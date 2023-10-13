News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Edinburgh for sale: Unique stone-built mews-style cottage in the West End for sale

Interesting Edinburgh city centre flat on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST

This unique stone-built mews style cottage in Edinburgh’s West End is currently up for sale at offers over £275,000.

This B-listed one bedroom property at 36 Lynedoch Place Lane comes with a private parking space at the entrance and a courtyard patio area. It is situated in an attractive cobbled lane and is set back from the main street in a quiet position behind Drumsheugh Gardens.

To view this property, call Boyd Property on 0131 253 2123.

Lynedoch Place Lane is situated in the very heart of Edinburgh, located in the desirable West End area. It enjoys unrivalled access to the city’s fantastic array of shopping and entertainment amenities, and historic and cultural attractions. It is also convenient for accessing the Water of Leith, various Art Galleries, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Princes Street Gardens. The area is well-serviced by transport links, offering connections across the city and further afield. Lynedoch Place Lane is ideally situated for access to the city’s two main train stations Haymarket and Waverley, as well as Edinburgh Trams.

1. 36 Lynedoch Place Lane

Lynedoch Place Lane is situated in the very heart of Edinburgh, located in the desirable West End area. It enjoys unrivalled access to the city’s fantastic array of shopping and entertainment amenities, and historic and cultural attractions. It is also convenient for accessing the Water of Leith, various Art Galleries, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Princes Street Gardens. The area is well-serviced by transport links, offering connections across the city and further afield. Lynedoch Place Lane is ideally situated for access to the city’s two main train stations Haymarket and Waverley, as well as Edinburgh Trams. Photo: Boyd Property

Photo Sales
The West End cottage's comfortable lounge/dining room is a good size with plenty of space for furniture.

2. Lounge

The West End cottage's comfortable lounge/dining room is a good size with plenty of space for furniture. Photo: Boyd Property

Photo Sales
The cottage's welcoming entrance hall.

3. Hallway

The cottage's welcoming entrance hall. Photo: Boyd Property

Photo Sales
The property includes this modern kitchen with skylight. All fitted floor coverings, integrated kitchen appliances, fridge/freezer and washer/dryer are included.

4. Kitchen

The property includes this modern kitchen with skylight. All fitted floor coverings, integrated kitchen appliances, fridge/freezer and washer/dryer are included. Photo: Boyd Property

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghWest End