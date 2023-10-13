This unique stone-built mews style cottage in Edinburgh’s West End is currently up for sale at offers over £275,000.
This B-listed one bedroom property at 36 Lynedoch Place Lane comes with a private parking space at the entrance and a courtyard patio area. It is situated in an attractive cobbled lane and is set back from the main street in a quiet position behind Drumsheugh Gardens.
To view this property, call Boyd Property on 0131 253 2123.
1. 36 Lynedoch Place Lane
Lynedoch Place Lane is situated in the very heart of Edinburgh, located in the desirable West End area. It enjoys unrivalled access to the city’s fantastic array of shopping and entertainment amenities, and historic and cultural attractions. It is also convenient for accessing the Water of Leith, various Art Galleries, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Princes Street Gardens. The area is well-serviced by transport links, offering connections across the city and further afield. Lynedoch Place Lane is ideally situated for access to the city’s two main train stations Haymarket and Waverley, as well as Edinburgh Trams. Photo: Boyd Property
2. Lounge
The West End cottage's comfortable lounge/dining room is a good size with plenty of space for furniture. Photo: Boyd Property
3. Hallway
The cottage's welcoming entrance hall. Photo: Boyd Property
4. Kitchen
The property includes this modern kitchen with skylight. All fitted floor coverings, integrated kitchen appliances, fridge/freezer and washer/dryer are included. Photo: Boyd Property