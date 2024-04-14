Edinburgh for sale: Unique three-bedroom detached house in Liberton dating back to 1760

Edinburgh home offers countryside living near to the city centre

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 14th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

This unique detached three-bedroom house in Liberton dates to 1760 and offers a rural, countryside feel just three miles from the city centre.

The property, The Cot-house, at 31 Ellen's Glen Road is currently available at offers over £635,000. It would make a wonderful family home having three good sized bedrooms and lots of entertaining and garden space, together with many original features that have been lovingly restored/retained.

Located only three miles from Princes Street, the area has a delightful countryside feel but with modern amenities on your doorstep and excellent transport links into the city centre.

Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm or call Jardine Phillips LLP on 0131 253 2205. You can also book a viewing online.

This charming, unique period property dates back to 1760 and forms part of an ancient hamlet on the former Stenhouse Estate, as a cottar’s house.

1. The Cot-house, 31 Ellen's Glen Road

This charming, unique period property dates back to 1760 and forms part of an ancient hamlet on the former Stenhouse Estate, as a cottar’s house. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP

Photo Sales
The snug sitting room with dual aspect windows and a beautiful inglenook fireplace with gas coal effect fire.

2. Sitting room

The snug sitting room with dual aspect windows and a beautiful inglenook fireplace with gas coal effect fire. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP

Photo Sales
The elegant dual aspect lounge with inglenook fireplace with wooden overmantle and multi-fuel stove (fitted 2018), period style radiators and French doors leading to the garden.

3. Lounge

The elegant dual aspect lounge with inglenook fireplace with wooden overmantle and multi-fuel stove (fitted 2018), period style radiators and French doors leading to the garden. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP

Photo Sales
To the rear is a private and secluded, partially walled garden with a shed, a large lawn, trees, shrubs and various patio areas to sit out in the sun and entertain There are double gates from the rear garden to a quiet cul de sac (home to many long established residents) where there is private parking on block paving for a second car. To the front is an area of walled garden which has a delightful aspect overlooking the lane and woods and off street parking for one car.

4. Garden

To the rear is a private and secluded, partially walled garden with a shed, a large lawn, trees, shrubs and various patio areas to sit out in the sun and entertain There are double gates from the rear garden to a quiet cul de sac (home to many long established residents) where there is private parking on block paving for a second car. To the front is an area of walled garden which has a delightful aspect overlooking the lane and woods and off street parking for one car. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.