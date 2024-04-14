This unique detached three-bedroom house in Liberton dates to 1760 and offers a rural, countryside feel just three miles from the city centre.
The property, The Cot-house, at 31 Ellen's Glen Road is currently available at offers over £635,000. It would make a wonderful family home having three good sized bedrooms and lots of entertaining and garden space, together with many original features that have been lovingly restored/retained.
Located only three miles from Princes Street, the area has a delightful countryside feel but with modern amenities on your doorstep and excellent transport links into the city centre.
Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm or call Jardine Phillips LLP on 0131 253 2205. You can also book a viewing online.
1. The Cot-house, 31 Ellen's Glen Road
This charming, unique period property dates back to 1760 and forms part of an ancient hamlet on the former Stenhouse Estate, as a cottar’s house. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP
2. Sitting room
The snug sitting room with dual aspect windows and a beautiful inglenook fireplace with gas coal effect fire. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP
3. Lounge
The elegant dual aspect lounge with inglenook fireplace with wooden overmantle and multi-fuel stove (fitted 2018), period style radiators and French doors leading to the garden. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP
4. Garden
To the rear is a private and secluded, partially walled garden with a shed, a large lawn, trees, shrubs and various patio areas to sit out in the sun and entertain There are double gates from the rear garden to a quiet cul de sac (home to many long established residents) where there is private parking on block paving for a second car. To the front is an area of walled garden which has a delightful aspect overlooking the lane and woods and off street parking for one car. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP
