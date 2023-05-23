News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Unique two-bedroom top floor flat in Craiglockhart with stunning terrace and wine fridge

Edinburgh property’s balcony offers great sun trap and the perfect spot for sunsets
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:21 BST

This unique two-bedroom top floor flat in Craiglockhart comes with a stunning terrace space complete with ambient lighting, decking, patio and pergola, and is currently available at offers over £375,000.

This luxury flat at 22/4 Lanark Road forms part of a small development of four flats. This ‘deceptively spacious’ home has a stylish open-plan living area that is ideal for entertaining or enjoying the view from the enviable private terrace. For viewings, call 0131 2532215.

The property's stunning and enviable private terrace is the perfect space for entertaining or just relaxing in the sunshine or watching the sunset.

1. Stunning terrace

The property's stunning and enviable private terrace is the perfect space for entertaining or just relaxing in the sunshine or watching the sunset.

The bright and spacious open living/dining/kitchen featuring bespoke, handmade oak dividers that provide clever, sectional living. The space also features: hardwood flooring, four VELUX windows, and expansive patio doors leading out to the stunning private terrace.

2. Lounge

The bright and spacious open living/dining/kitchen featuring bespoke, handmade oak dividers that provide clever, sectional living. The space also features: hardwood flooring, four VELUX windows, and expansive patio doors leading out to the stunning private terrace.

The modern kitchen and separate recessed bar area, with ample worktops, island and high-quality integrated appliances including a wine fridge.

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen and separate recessed bar area, with ample worktops, island and high-quality integrated appliances including a wine fridge.

The property has direct access to a private terrace with ambient lighting, decking, patio and pergola offering an open outlook. Further garden ground is located to the side of the property.

4. Outdoors

The property has direct access to a private terrace with ambient lighting, decking, patio and pergola offering an open outlook. Further garden ground is located to the side of the property.

