Edinburgh for sale: Waterside penthouse apartment in Newhaven with magnificent views of Edinburgh's skyline and Forth Bridges

Modern Edinburgh penthouse apartment on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 28th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

This waterside penthouse three-bedroom apartment in Newhaven boasts magnificent views of Edinburgh's skyline and Forth Bridges, and is currently up for sale at offers over £530,000.

Situated within a sought-after waterfront development with two secure parking spaces and positioned close to excellent amenities and transport links, 10/32, Western Harbour Terrace will undoubtedly appeal to a variety of buyers. The property also benefits from a lift, secure door entry system, gas central heating and double glazing.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2858.

The open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, incredible triple-aspect outlook with incredible uninterrupted views over the Firth of Forth, Forth Bridges and Edinburgh skyline, L-shaped private balcony, and a modern and stylish kitchen.

1. Lounge

The open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, incredible triple-aspect outlook with incredible uninterrupted views over the Firth of Forth, Forth Bridges and Edinburgh skyline, L-shaped private balcony, and a modern and stylish kitchen.

A tremendous opportunity has arisen to acquire this wonderful top-floor three bedroom penthouse apartment in Newhaven.

2. 10/32, Western Harbour Terrace

A tremendous opportunity has arisen to acquire this wonderful top-floor three bedroom penthouse apartment in Newhaven.

There is an immaculately kept communal courtyard garden to the centre of the development for residents to enjoy. Factor fees are payable at approximately £1,500 per annum paid in quarterly installments.

3. Communal gardens

There is an immaculately kept communal courtyard garden to the centre of the development for residents to enjoy. Factor fees are payable at approximately £1,500 per annum paid in quarterly installments.

The Newhaven property benefits from this L-shaped private balcony, offering fantastic views of the Firth of Forth.

4. Balcony

The Newhaven property benefits from this L-shaped private balcony, offering fantastic views of the Firth of Forth.

Related topics:EdinburghNewhaven