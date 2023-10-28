Edinburgh for sale: Waterside penthouse apartment in Newhaven with magnificent views of Edinburgh's skyline and Forth Bridges
This waterside penthouse three-bedroom apartment in Newhaven boasts magnificent views of Edinburgh's skyline and Forth Bridges, and is currently up for sale at offers over £530,000.
Situated within a sought-after waterfront development with two secure parking spaces and positioned close to excellent amenities and transport links, 10/32, Western Harbour Terrace will undoubtedly appeal to a variety of buyers. The property also benefits from a lift, secure door entry system, gas central heating and double glazing.
For viewings, call 0131 253 2858.
