A stylish and superbly presented two bedroom upper villa in Restalrig is now on the market for offers over £250,000.

Located on a quiet street, the property at 12 Restalrig Gardens has recently been upgraded by the current owners with work including a new kitchen and a complete overhaul of the roof. As well as being welcoming, bright and generously proportioned home, the property also benefits from a suntrap, south facing rear garden.

The accommodation comprises of a entrance hallway, sitting room, two spacious bedrooms, a fitted kitchen / dining room with utility area which leads to the rear garden and a bathroom.

For more information about 12 Restalrig Gardens or to view the property you can visit the ESPC website.

12 Restalrig Gardens The well-presented property is now on the market for offers over £250,000

Living room The spacious living room benefits from great natural light and an original fireplace

Kitchen The kitchen has been recently refurbished

Hallway After entering the ground floor entrance complete with vestibule, stairs lead up to the first floor where the two double bedrooms, kitchen, living room and bathroom are located