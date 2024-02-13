A stylish and superbly presented two bedroom upper villa in Restalrig is now on the market for offers over £250,000.
Located on a quiet street, the property at 12 Restalrig Gardens has recently been upgraded by the current owners with work including a new kitchen and a complete overhaul of the roof. As well as being welcoming, bright and generously proportioned home, the property also benefits from a suntrap, south facing rear garden.
The accommodation comprises of a entrance hallway, sitting room, two spacious bedrooms, a fitted kitchen / dining room with utility area which leads to the rear garden and a bathroom.
For more information about 12 Restalrig Gardens or to view the property you can visit the ESPC website.