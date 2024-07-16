Edinburgh for sale: Well-presented two-bedroom apartment in Barnton

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST

This attractive and well-presented two-bedroom apartment in the Barnton area of Edinburgh is currently available to buy at offers over £250,000.

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to buy this apartment at Pinegrove Gardens, that forms part of a popular factored development surrounded by landscaped communal gardens.

This well-proportioned home is in move-in condition and has gas central heating, double glazing, a secure communal entry system and an allocated parking space. For viewings, you can book an appointment online.

1. Pinegrove Gardens

Surrounded by landscaped communal gardens, this well proportioned Barnton home is in move-in condition. | Purple Bricks

The spacious and lovely large living room /dining room inside this Barnton property.

2. Living room

The spacious and lovely large living room /dining room inside this Barnton property. | Purple Bricks

The stylish open-plan kitchen with appliances.

3. Kitchen

The stylish open-plan kitchen with appliances. | Purple Bricks

The property's spacious and welcoming hall.

4. Hallway

The property's spacious and welcoming hall. | Purple Bricks

