Edinburgh for sale: Well presented two-bedroom Morningside apartment on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:27 BST

This two-bedroom apartment in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable areas is currently available for offers over £420,000.

With its character-filled interiors, modern amenities, and desirable location in Morningside, Falcon Gardens offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Edinburgh living. To see this property, click here.

Whether as a permanent residence or an investment property, this charming apartment promises a lifestyle of comfort, elegance, and convenience in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

This property benefits with having open space to the front and back of the building so it is not over looked, leaving all the rooms very bright and airy.

You can book an appointment to view this property online.

Discover spacious living areas filled with natural light, offering a warm and inviting ambience for relaxation and entertaining.

1. Living room

Discover spacious living areas filled with natural light, offering a warm and inviting ambience for relaxation and entertaining. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Enjoy the convenience of modern amenities, including a well-equipped kitchen.

2. Kitchen

Enjoy the convenience of modern amenities, including a well-equipped kitchen. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The pleasant and peaceful shared communal back garden at this Morningside property.

3. Garden

The pleasant and peaceful shared communal back garden at this Morningside property. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
With its character-filled interiors, modern amenities, and desirable location in Morningside, this two-bedroom apartment offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Edinburgh living.

4. Falcon Gardens

With its character-filled interiors, modern amenities, and desirable location in Morningside, this two-bedroom apartment offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Edinburgh living. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice