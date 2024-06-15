Edinburgh for sale: Colourful four-bedroom terraced house overlooking Portobello Promenade
Boasting a highly sought-after sea view, this colourful terraced house enjoys a prominent location overlooking Portobello Promenade, with stylish interiors and beautiful gardens.
This four-bedroom family home at 20 Esplanade Terrace in Joppa is currently available for offers over £750,000.
This impressive four-bedroom house with beautiful front and rear gardens is a rare opportunity to live in this sought-after coastal location. Bursting with period features and superb uninterrupted sea views, early viewing of this wonderful property is strongly recommended.
Open viewing takes place this Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 2-4pm. Or you can book an appointment, call Coulters 0131 253 2215 or book online.
