Edinburgh seaside home available for three quarters of a million pounds

Boasting a highly sought-after sea view, this colourful terraced house enjoys a prominent location overlooking Portobello Promenade, with stylish interiors and beautiful gardens.

This four-bedroom family home at 20 Esplanade Terrace in Joppa is currently available for offers over £750,000.

This impressive four-bedroom house with beautiful front and rear gardens is a rare opportunity to live in this sought-after coastal location. Bursting with period features and superb uninterrupted sea views, early viewing of this wonderful property is strongly recommended.