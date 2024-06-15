Edinburgh for sale: Colourful four-bedroom terraced house overlooking Portobello Promenade

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Jun 2024, 04:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Edinburgh seaside home available for three quarters of a million pounds

Boasting a highly sought-after sea view, this colourful terraced house enjoys a prominent location overlooking Portobello Promenade, with stylish interiors and beautiful gardens.

This four-bedroom family home at 20 Esplanade Terrace in Joppa is currently available for offers over £750,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This impressive four-bedroom house with beautiful front and rear gardens is a rare opportunity to live in this sought-after coastal location. Bursting with period features and superb uninterrupted sea views, early viewing of this wonderful property is strongly recommended.

Open viewing takes place this Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 2-4pm. Or you can book an appointment, call Coulters 0131 253 2215 or book online.

Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.