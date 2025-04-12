With grand classical proportions and luscious interior design, this extraordinary home at 71/3 Carnbee Avenue in Liberton comes with French Gothic detailing designed by John Chesser in 1885.

The shared entrance is extremely impressive with marble columns and a sweeping staircase. This unique Victorian property covering over 2,910 square feet offers extremely spacious accommodation over two levels, including a characterful turret.

The interior is beautifully presented throughout and complemented by some wonderful features including oak flooring, bay windows, impressive marble fireplaces and quality kitchen and bathroom fittings.

Externally, the home benefits from two private parking spaces and communal access to stunning, extensive shared grounds. The property also has access to a private woodland area which has recently been restored and is only accessible by the development.

For viewings, call VMH on 0131 253 2964, or book an appointment online.

