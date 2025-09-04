2 bedroom ground floor flat | Purplebricks

A polished, centrally-located flat like this is rare, snap it up before it’s gone.

This sleek two-bedroom ground-floor flat in Edinburgh is listed for £325,000. With a smart layout, contemporary fixtures, and a prime location, it’s ideal for professionals, downsizers, or savvy investors looking for central convenience and stylish living.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this city flat offers across its well-designed layout.

The flat features a bright and modern living space, a sleek kitchen with integrated appliances, and two well-proportioned bedrooms that offer flexibility for guests or a home office. A contemporary bathroom rounds off the interior with a fresh, clean finish.

This home is one of dozens available in Edinburgh on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-edinburgh .

At a glance

This two-bedroom ground-floor flat in Edinburgh is listed for £325,000

Features include a bright living area, modern kitchen, and two flexible bedrooms

Stylish contemporary bathroom

Well-located in central Edinburgh, perfect for transport, shops, and city life

