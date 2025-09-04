Edinburgh ground-floor flat stylish two-bed with modern finish in a city hotspot for £325,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This sleek two-bedroom ground-floor flat in Edinburgh is listed for £325,000. With a smart layout, contemporary fixtures, and a prime location, it’s ideal for professionals, downsizers, or savvy investors looking for central convenience and stylish living.
To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this city flat offers across its well-designed layout.
The flat features a bright and modern living space, a sleek kitchen with integrated appliances, and two well-proportioned bedrooms that offer flexibility for guests or a home office. A contemporary bathroom rounds off the interior with a fresh, clean finish.
This home is one of dozens available in Edinburgh on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-edinburgh.
At a glance
- This two-bedroom ground-floor flat in Edinburgh is listed for £325,000
- Features include a bright living area, modern kitchen, and two flexible bedrooms
- Stylish contemporary bathroom
- Well-located in central Edinburgh, perfect for transport, shops, and city life
Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now
This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.
Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs.
Tired of battling breakouts and blemishes? 47 Skin’s Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is the science-backed solution you’ve been waiting for. Powered by unique Silver Chitoderm, it kills 99.9% of bacteria while soothing and protecting sensitive skin. No harsh chemicals, no dryness — just clearer, calmer, glowing skin. Join thousands already seeing results in just weeks with this £29 best-seller.