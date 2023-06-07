This family-friendly home is cheap and has convenient access to Edinburgh

This cosy semi-detached house in Edinburgh is one of the cheapest on the market and is being listed as ‘move-in condition’. Situated in a popular residential area in Newcraighall, this beautiful property is perfect for couples, small families, or anyone looking for a comfortable living space.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a well-appointed kitchen and a spacious front-facing lounge. The first floor features a modern bathroom and two good-sized bedrooms, fit with a large walk-in cupboard.

External to the property are large front and rear gardens and a garage for off-road parking. The front garden is mainly stone chips with a pathway leading up to the front door whereas the rear is laid to the lawn with a patio and a bordered area of stone chips.

According to estate agents eXp World UK: “The location is highly desirable, situated close to the popular Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, which boasts a wide range of major retail outlets, a cinema, and various restaurants.”

If you’d like to own this two-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 01462 228273, or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Location: Peacocktail Close, Edinburgh EH15

Price: £190,000

Agent: eXp World UK

Contact: 01462 228273

