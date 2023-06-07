For Sale: Cosy and comfortable semi-detached 2 bedroom house ideal for families & couples - £190k
This family-friendly home is cheap and has convenient access to Edinburgh
This cosy semi-detached house in Edinburgh is one of the cheapest on the market and is being listed as ‘move-in condition’. Situated in a popular residential area in Newcraighall, this beautiful property is perfect for couples, small families, or anyone looking for a comfortable living space.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a well-appointed kitchen and a spacious front-facing lounge. The first floor features a modern bathroom and two good-sized bedrooms, fit with a large walk-in cupboard.
External to the property are large front and rear gardens and a garage for off-road parking. The front garden is mainly stone chips with a pathway leading up to the front door whereas the rear is laid to the lawn with a patio and a bordered area of stone chips.
According to estate agents eXp World UK: “The location is highly desirable, situated close to the popular Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, which boasts a wide range of major retail outlets, a cinema, and various restaurants.”
If you’d like to own this two-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 01462 228273, or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Location: Peacocktail Close, Edinburgh EH15
Price: £190,000
Agent: eXp World UK
Contact: 01462 228273