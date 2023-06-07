News you can trust since 1873
For Sale: Cosy and comfortable semi-detached 2 bedroom house ideal for families & couples - £190k

This family-friendly home is cheap and has convenient access to Edinburgh

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST

This cosy semi-detached house in Edinburgh is one of the cheapest on the market and is being listed as ‘move-in condition’. Situated in a popular residential area in Newcraighall, this beautiful property is perfect for couples, small families, or anyone looking for a comfortable living space.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a well-appointed kitchen and a spacious front-facing lounge. The first floor features a modern bathroom and two good-sized bedrooms, fit with a large walk-in cupboard.

External to the property are large front and rear gardens and a garage for off-road parking. The front garden is mainly stone chips with a pathway leading up to the front door whereas the rear is laid to the lawn with a patio and a bordered area of stone chips.

According to estate agents eXp World UK: “The location is highly desirable, situated close to the popular Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, which boasts a wide range of major retail outlets, a cinema, and various restaurants.”

If you’d like to own this two-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 01462 228273, or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Location: Peacocktail Close, Edinburgh EH15

Price: £190,000

Agent: eXp World UK

Contact: 01462 228273

Peacocktail Close, Edinburgh EH15

Peacocktail Close, Edinburgh EH15

The lounge on the ground floor

The lounge on the ground floor

The kitchen on the ground floor

The kitchen on the ground floor

Stairs to the first floor

Stairs to the first floor

