Edinburgh homes soar by £17,000 in a year

The Scottish capital continues to flourish in the property market, surpassing the UK average price increase according to the latest House Price Index figures.

Edinburgh experienced a 6% increase from March 2024 to March of this year adding £17,013 to the price of property across the city.

The city, which is home to the world famous Fringe festival in August, has seen record investment over the last number of years as it becomes one of Europe’s most-visited cities.

With a stunning blend of history and modern comfort, it is no surprise that Edinburgh continues to see prices rise.

Properties in Scotland are now worth on average £185,939

The analysis by online estate agents Purplebricks can reveal the exact places where property values have increased this month and also year-on-year.

The price rise in the Scottish capital comes amid a UK property price boom with the average owner seeing £16,000 added to the value of their home, according to Wednesday’s report.

Properties in Scotland also witnessed an increase of 4.6% annually, which meant that the average home is now worth £185,939.

The value of UK homes increased by 6.4% in the 12 months from March 2024 to March 2025, making the average home valued at £271,000.

Data shows the majority of UK regions have gone up in price, with hotspots including Sevenoaks in Kent and Rushcliffe in Nottinghamshire.

The average UK homes also saw a small monthly increase of 1.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) report.

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages, believes that many Brits will be buoyed by the increase in UK house prices

In particular, first-time buyers could benefit with Mr Nichols believing they will ‘have more opportunities to get a first foot on the ladder’.

House prices in England saw an annual change of 6.7%, making the average property worth £295,645.

Welsh homes continue to go from strength-to-strength with another strong showing as the Welsh capital gears up to host the European Champions Cup final.

The average property price in Cymru increased to £208,093, a 3.6% rise year on year.

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “House prices continuing to rise is great news for UK homeowners.

“While the stamp duty changes that came into force from April 1 may not be felt quite yet, the prospect of more Bank of England base rate cuts will likely fuel demand and push up prices further this year - suggesting 2025 will be a strong year for the UK housing market.”

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said:“Rising house values coupled with falling mortgage rates is a big win for homeowners and would-be homeowners alike.

“The bump in property prices should boost confidence in the benefits of investing in bricks and mortar while repeated Bank of England base rate cuts will spur both existing and prospective owners into making a move.

“The downward trend in mortgage rates will fuel further interest in the market, meaning more for sale signs and more opportunities for that first foot on the ladder - making 2025 a great year for first-time buyers.”