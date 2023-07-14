This attractive Grade B listed conversion is described as ‘an ideal first time buy’

An impressive first floor apartment boasting pleasant views towards Fife and beyond is now on the market for offers over £165,000.

Forming part of an attractive Grade B listed conversion in the popular district of Crewe, the property at Arneil Place is close to excellent amenities and transport links.

Situated inside a magnificent converted building, the spacious one-bedroom flat enjoys great natural light and includes a contemporary open plan living space, impressive modern décor and a fitted kitchen. A stylish double bedroom benefits from in built-in wardrobes and additional storage space, complete with plush carpet flooring and grey décor.

The property contains high ceilings throughout and features a good sized bathroom featuring a crisp white three piece suite, thermostatic shower over the bath and glass shower screen.

The beautifully presented property is an ideal for a first time buyer or professional, with benefits including gas central heating, double glazing, a well maintained communal garden, ample resident's parking and great storage throughout. The stunning flat also features a grand communal entrance hall and benefits from a secure entry system.

For more information you can visit the ESPC website.

Ready to move in The beautifully presented property is ideal for a first time buyer and benefits from excellent local amenities and transport links

Beautifully presented The stylish living area property is spacious yet cosy

Stylish reception area The contemporary open plan living space offers high ceilings with plenty of natural light

Bathroom The bathroom features a thermostatic shower, bath and glass shower screen

