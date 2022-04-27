The three-bedroom property, constructed from traditional red brick in 1888, is just a short walk from the city centre and even has its own private parking space.

Its stand out feature is a hidden roof garden which overlooks the Water of Leith and is sure to attract viewers with summer approaching.

The building was the original gatehouse to the premises of Whytock & Reid, cabinet maker to the Royal household, and was converted to its new layout in 2009

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This modest red-brick semi in Edinburgh's Dean Village has a stunning secret.

The current owner, Richard Webber, has lived in the property with his family since 2016 and has now set prospective buyers an asking price of £600,000.

He said: "One of the main features is the roof garden, we spent a bit of time during lockdown doing it up and adding power.

"The garden catches the sun for most of the day and gets really pleasantly hot in the summer.

"The views are beautiful and the noise of the river flowing by makes it pretty special.”

Relax in comfort and enjoy Edinburgh's skyline in the rooftop garden

Mr Webbed continued: "The outside of the property is also quite unusual for an Edinburgh building - especially the red brick is not expected in the city centre.

"The street itself is also very pretty, with sandstone mews houses and granite setts.

"It's been the perfect family home and we're really going to miss it.

"It is the perfect location, close enough to the centre that George Street is only 10 minutes' walk, but far enough away from the hustle and bustle to enjoy a peaceful walk along the Water of Leith and down to Stockbridge."

A perfect suntrap in the Dean Village's Sunbury Street.

Historically Dean Village was home to a wide variety of mills powered by the Water of Leith and is popular with tourists seeking the perfect Instagram picture.

The ‘hidden village’ lies in the shadow of the Dean Bridge and is close to St Bernard's Well, both landmarks designed by Thomas Telford.

The semi-detached home on Sunbury Street is being marketed by Simpson & Marwick.

Sales negotiator Joanna Rizzo described it as a ‘unique property’ and added: "It is perfect for families or couples looking for extra space."