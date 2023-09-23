News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh house for sale: Inside the £1million mansion for sale in Newington

Edinburgh home on the market for more than £1 million
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

A beautiful four-bedroom home in Edinburgh is on the market for more than £1 million and we’ve taken a look inside to see what it’s like.

The house, at 12 Ventnor Terrace in Newington, is made up of three stories, with the main entrance taking you onto the middle floor at ground level. A staircase then leads to both the first floor and to the renovated basement floor.

The stunning property is packed with period features and is available at offers over £1,150,000. To view this property, call 0131 253 2263.

1. 12 Ventnor Terrace

The kitchen dining room makes up a large part of the renovated basement which gives access to the private rear garden. The kitchen is finished to an excellent standard and has all of the expected features such as five ring gas hob, fan oven dishwasher and so on. One of the pleasant features of this room is the log-burning stove.

2. Basement kitchen

The basement floor is marmoleum and there is an exposed brickwork finish in part of the kitchen exposing the modernisation in a complementary way. The rooms in the basement are flexible as they could be additional living spaces, a home office or bedrooms if needed.

3. Basement rooms

The house has a large rear and side garden with off-street parking. The garden is on two levels has been well maintained and is very private.

4. Garden

