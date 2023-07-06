News you can trust since 1873
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

A one-bedroom cottage in Edinburgh which is just a short walk from the sea has gone on sale for £200,000.

The Trinity property, located at 19 Wardie Square, has a spacious bedroom and living area, as well as a kitchen, shower room and private entrance. It boasts stunning period features and has beautiful views of Wardie Bay and the Firth of Forth.

For more information or to view the property, visit the ESPC website.

The one-bedroom cottage is tucked away on a cobbled mews just a short walk from the seafront at Wardie Bay.

The one-bedroom cottage is tucked away on a cobbled mews just a short walk from the seafront at Wardie Bay. Photo: Alix McIntosh

The cottage has a large living and dining room space with sea views and south-facing Velux windows.

The cottage has a large living and dining room space with sea views and south-facing Velux windows. Photo: Alix McIntosh

The cottage has stunning period features including a wood burning stove.

The cottage has stunning period features including a wood burning stove. Photo: Alix McIntosh

The open-plan nature of the cottage means that the living and dining room area is at the centre, with rooms branching off.

The open-plan nature of the cottage means that the living and dining room area is at the centre, with rooms branching off. Photo: Alix McIntosh

