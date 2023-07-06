Edinburgh house for sale: Trinity cottage for sale in Wardie Square has stunning views of Wardie Bay
The cottage has charming interiors and views of the sea
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST
A one-bedroom cottage in Edinburgh which is just a short walk from the sea has gone on sale for £200,000.
The Trinity property, located at 19 Wardie Square, has a spacious bedroom and living area, as well as a kitchen, shower room and private entrance. It boasts stunning period features and has beautiful views of Wardie Bay and the Firth of Forth.
For more information or to view the property, visit the ESPC website.
Page 1 of 3