Edinburgh house for sale: Two period cottages for offers over £50,000 provide exciting development opportunity

The cottages in west of city are believed to have been constructed in the early 1900s
By Neil Johnstone
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST

Two semi-detached single storey cottages in the west of Edinburgh are on the market for offers over £50,000 – providing an exciting development opportunity on a 2,012 sq ft site.

The cottages, which have been vacant for a number of years, are deemed ‘unsafe’ and will require ‘extensive remedial works to make safe and liveable’ but full planning permission has been granted to convert the building to either a single storey four-bedroom home or two two-bed semi-detached properties.

The properties at 124-126 Turnhouse Road form part of the West Craigs Development, described as ‘a new community consisting of at least 1,700 new homes, a new primary school, nursery, health centre, café, two five-acre public parks and woodland.

A structural report noted: “Externally the walls of the cottages appear to have no major structural defects. The main structurally issues are the holes in roof that have caused water ingress and damp that has caused the floor and floor joists to collapse.”

Although the cottages are neither listed or part of a conservation area, the purchaser is required to reinstate the dry stone wall at the front of the property. They are also required to complete the conversion of the property in line with the approved planning permissions within an agreed period of time.

For more information, including a structural inspection report, a brochure and planning queries, you can contact selling agents, Savills.

Photo: Savills

West Craigs Cottages

Photo: Savills

The property sits on the corner of Turnhouse Road and Meadowfield Road. Planning permission allows vehicular access from Meadowfield Road. Photo: Savills

Vehicular access

Photo: Savills

Currently under construction are new homes by leading house builders, Barratt Homes, Miller Homes and Cruden Homes. Another five-acre greenspace, Lennie Park, is also located behind the property. Photo: Savills

Part of 'a new community'

Photo: Savills

The cottages are not listed or part of a conservation area, however the purchaser is required to reinstate the dry stone wall at the front of the property. Photo: Savills

Dry stone wall

Photo: Savills

