TV’s top property finders Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are offering up their services to Edinburgh house-hunters for the next series of their hit show.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of filming for the 25th anniversary series of Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location, Kirstie and Phil are looking for chain free house-hunters in Edinburgh and the Lothians to join them in the coming months for filming.

Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp have presented Location, Location, Location since 2000 | Channel 4

In a casting call for the anniversary series of the hit property show, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Whether you’re a first-time buyer, looking for your next home, downsizing or relocating - whatever the reason you’re moving, we’d love to hear from you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're filming our Edinburgh & The Lothians episode this Spring, so if you, or someone you know, is a chain-free house hunter and need Kirstie and Phil’s world-class expertise to buy your dream home APPLY NOW.

“As part of Channel 4's ongoing commitment to achieving greater inclusivity on screen, we strongly encourage candidates of all backgrounds and identities to apply.”

You can apply to take part in the next series of Location, Location, Location by clicking here.