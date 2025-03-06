Edinburgh house-hunters urged to sign up for Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location's 25th anniversary
Ahead of filming for the 25th anniversary series of Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location, Kirstie and Phil are looking for chain free house-hunters in Edinburgh and the Lothians to join them in the coming months for filming.
In a casting call for the anniversary series of the hit property show, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Whether you’re a first-time buyer, looking for your next home, downsizing or relocating - whatever the reason you’re moving, we’d love to hear from you!
“We're filming our Edinburgh & The Lothians episode this Spring, so if you, or someone you know, is a chain-free house hunter and need Kirstie and Phil’s world-class expertise to buy your dream home APPLY NOW.
“As part of Channel 4's ongoing commitment to achieving greater inclusivity on screen, we strongly encourage candidates of all backgrounds and identities to apply.”
You can apply to take part in the next series of Location, Location, Location by clicking here.
