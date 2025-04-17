Thinking of selling? Take a few simple steps to maximise your return | Composite NationalWorld

House prices remain strong in the capital – here’s how to get your home ready to sell and lock in the best price.

Selling your Edinburgh home? Here’s how to boost your valuation – and sell fast

Thinking of selling up in Edinburgh? Whether you’re in Leith, Corstorphine, Morningside or Musselburgh, the market in the capital is still buzzing. Prices have held firm thanks to high demand and limited supply – but that doesn’t mean you can just stick up a listing and hope for the best.

If you want a quick sale and the strongest valuation, here’s your five-point plan to get your home sale-ready.

1. Check what homes near you are going for

Before you price your home, do your homework. Browse listings on Rightmove and Zoopla and check what similar homes in your area have sold for recently. Prices can vary massively depending on the street – even within the same postcode.

Edinburgh’s market is fast-moving but patchy. Homes in areas like Trinity or Marchmont fly, while others can sit for weeks if they’re priced wrong.

Once you’ve got a ballpark figure, it’s worth getting a professional opinion. Online agents like Purplebricks offer free, fast valuations with local agents who know the city inside out.

2. Make the front count – it’s your first impression

From classic Georgian townhouses to modern flats, the exterior matters. Clear the path, polish the door hardware, and scrub the front step. If there’s space for a plant pot – use it.

A splash of colour can help too. GardeningExpress offers great-value in-bloom plant packs to give instant kerb appeal.

And if your front door’s looking tired? A fresh coat of paint makes a big impact – and Dulux has a handy guide to help you pick the right shade.

3. Light, layout and a little decluttering magic

Let the light in and show off your space. Open blinds, clean the windows, and rework any room layouts that feel cramped.

Pack away the day-to-day clutter and remove bulky furniture where you can. Consider short-term storage with Safestore if you need to clear the decks for viewings.

Need a style refresh without a full reno? New cushions, bedding or lighting from Dunelm can give your home that polished, ready-to-move-into feel on a budget.

4. Get your documents sorted early – including your Home Report

In Scotland, you can’t legally put your property on the market without a valid Home Report. It includes a single survey, EPC, and property questionnaire – so get this arranged with your solicitor or agent before you go live.

Need an updated EPC? You can book one online through EnergyPerformanceCertificates.co.uk.

Also find and file any paperwork for extensions, upgrades or warranties. The more you can hand over quickly, the smoother the process.

5. Get a valuation from someone who knows Edinburgh street by street

The city’s market moves quickly – and pricing too high or low can make or break your sale. You need someone who understands where demand is right now and what buyers are looking for in your area.

Book your free Purplebricks valuation here and get advice tailored to your street – not just your postcode.

And don’t forget – you’ve got options

Purplebricks is one of the best-known names in the online estate agent world, but others like Yopa also offer fixed-fee listings and local experts. Take five minutes to compare what’s out there before you choose who to go with.

Final word? Sell smart – not fast and vague

Edinburgh’s property market remains competitive – but buyers are picky. Price it right, make it look its best, and have your documents in order. That way, you’re ready to move when the right offer comes in.