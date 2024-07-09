Coastal properties were clearly in high demand as the summer kicked off, with four of the top five properties located in coastal areas, including three overlooking Portobello Beach. While for the second month running, nine of the 10 properties have already been snapped up by fast-moving buyers.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “June was yet again an interesting month when we look at what’s piqued our househunters’ interests. It’s fascinating to see that so many of our top five properties were close to beaches, in particular Portobello Beach – perhaps the onset of summer has inspired property seekers to find a home where they can soak up the sunshine as much as possible.

“Detached properties are always popular, so it’s no surprise to see five in the top 10, and over the last few months, we’ve seen a leap in the number of houses over flats featuring in our top 10, which shows no signs of slowing down.

“Clearly, there are plenty of buyers in the market looking for a longer-term home, and with a few renovation projects forming part of this month’s list too, we can see that there are buyers who are not shy to roll their sleeves up and get a big project underway in the pursuit of creating their dream family home.

“The biggest point is of course that the vast majority of properties are already under offer, with nine of then having sold within just a few weeks. This absolutely reflects what we’re seeing across the market – now is a great time to buy and sell, with plenty of options available, a healthy market pace, and plenty of buyers looking for their next home.”

1 . Spacious renovation project Taking the top spot for June is this exciting renovation project in Portobello. Just a stone’s throw from the beach and promenade, this three-bedroom end-terrace house at 1 Bellfield Terrace is packed with potential to create a dream family home in one of Edinburgh’s most coveted neighbourhoods, and clearly caught the eye of thousands of househunters when it hit the market, with one lucky buyer securing a speedy sale, after it had been available for offers over £369,000. | Beveridge & Kellas/ ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Gorgeous family home directly on the seafront in Joppa Boasting a prime location directly on the seafront in sought-after Joppa, this gorgeous family home at 20 Esplanade Terrace takes second place – and it’s clear to see why. From its undeniable kerb appeal to its inviting interiors and those stunning uninterrupted sea views, a home like this is a rare find, so we’re not surprised to see it’s already been snapped up, having been available for offers over £750,000. | Coulters/ ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Detached seven-bedroom house on the beach in Dunbar Also catching the eye of thousands of househunters in June is the third-placed property – a truly unique renovation opportunity located directly on the beach in Dunbar, at The Courtyard. This unfinished project comes with building warrants and planning permission to create a stunning family home with uninterrupted sea views and unrivalled beach access – we wonder what the new owners have in mind for this quirky property, having been available for offers over £450,000. | Beveridge & Kellas/ ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Detached bungalow in desirable Duddingston Set in the ever-popular Duddingston, a short distance from Portobello and Arthur’s Seat alike, is this month’s fourth-placed property: a charming, detached bungalow, with four bedrooms, generous proportions and a wonderfully large garden. Already under offer, we can see why this property at 80 Meadowfield Terrace appealed to so many househunters this month, having previously been available at offers over £595,000. | DM Property/ ESPC Photo Sales