The top 10 properties, gathering over 70,000 views on espc.com between them, showed that once again, there was incredible demand in the market for houses over flats, and for properties that offered more long-term prospects than typical first-time buyer-friendly options, with seven of the homes offering three or more bedrooms.
Nine of the properties on the list were houses, with the tenth being a duplex upper flat.
There was an even spread of attention between Edinburgh and East Lothian, with four properties in each of these regions making the list, alongside one in Midlothian and one in the Scottish Borders.
Properties were generally on the more affordable end of budgets this month, with the cheapest property marketed at £150,000 and the most expensive coming in at under half a million pounds, listed at £495,000.
Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “This month is an interesting twist on what we’ve seen recently with our most popular properties. This month has a much more balanced spread of locations appealing to property-seekers, although we’d expect to see these higher levels of interest in Edinburgh and the more affordable areas of East Lothian that this month’s list indicates.
“Budgets are definitely on the more affordable side this month too, with all of our top 10 homes coming in at less than £500,000, and two under £200,000, meaning there appears to be plenty of interest in the market from first-time buyers and younger second-steppers, searching for family homes that offer long-term stability and flexibility too.
“I’m not surprised to once again see incredible demand for houses over flats. With the financial market having been so turbulent in recent years, we can expect that homeowners and aspiring homeowners would like to find a home that they can spend the next few years in comfortably without the worry of outgrowing it.
“While there are more of these homes still available than we’ve seen in recent months, viewing requests for July were up 16.6 per cent year on year, suggesting there is no shortage of interest in property, even if the speed of sale this year is taking slightly longer.
“It will be interesting to see how the market moves once we can reflect on August in a few weeks’ time, especially if buyers have been feeling empowered following the interest rate cuts.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.