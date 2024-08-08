The top 10 properties, gathering over 70,000 views on espc.com between them, showed that once again, there was incredible demand in the market for houses over flats, and for properties that offered more long-term prospects than typical first-time buyer-friendly options, with seven of the homes offering three or more bedrooms.

Nine of the properties on the list were houses, with the tenth being a duplex upper flat.

There was an even spread of attention between Edinburgh and East Lothian, with four properties in each of these regions making the list, alongside one in Midlothian and one in the Scottish Borders.

Properties were generally on the more affordable end of budgets this month, with the cheapest property marketed at £150,000 and the most expensive coming in at under half a million pounds, listed at £495,000.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “This month is an interesting twist on what we’ve seen recently with our most popular properties. This month has a much more balanced spread of locations appealing to property-seekers, although we’d expect to see these higher levels of interest in Edinburgh and the more affordable areas of East Lothian that this month’s list indicates.

“Budgets are definitely on the more affordable side this month too, with all of our top 10 homes coming in at less than £500,000, and two under £200,000, meaning there appears to be plenty of interest in the market from first-time buyers and younger second-steppers, searching for family homes that offer long-term stability and flexibility too.

“I’m not surprised to once again see incredible demand for houses over flats. With the financial market having been so turbulent in recent years, we can expect that homeowners and aspiring homeowners would like to find a home that they can spend the next few years in comfortably without the worry of outgrowing it.

“While there are more of these homes still available than we’ve seen in recent months, viewing requests for July were up 16.6 per cent year on year, suggesting there is no shortage of interest in property, even if the speed of sale this year is taking slightly longer.

“It will be interesting to see how the market moves once we can reflect on August in a few weeks’ time, especially if buyers have been feeling empowered following the interest rate cuts.”

1 . A fully renovated one-bed cottage in Newington Top of the list this month is this rare find: a one-bedroom cottage in Newington that would make a perfect first property purchase or a city pad for a downsizer. This freshly renovated property at Waverley Lodge, 19B Queen's Crescent, is packed with history and heritage, so it's unsurprising to see it take the number-one spot. This home is currently available at offers over £185,000.

2 . Previous 'Scotland's Home of the Year' winner in Willowbrae Second this month is this delightful property, which won the 2023 series of Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year. Extensively renovated, this four-bedroom, three-storey property at 7 Glenlee Gardens was as tastefully decorated as you'd expect, and unsurprisingly was incredibly popular with househunters – in fact, it's already been snapped up, having been available for offers over £480,000.

3 . Turn-key end-terrace in Gilmerton Taking third spot this month is a stylish three-bedroom end-terrace house in the popular suburb of Gilmerton, brought to the market with chic interiors that tick a whole host of trends. Plus, there's a gorgeous summerhouse that would make an ideal home office or studio. In total turn-key condition, we can see why so many buyers have flocked to take a closer look at 51 Moredun Park Street, which is still available for offers over £230,000.

4 . Intriguing renovation project in Dalkeith Number four this month is a very intriguing prospect that's caught the eye of many – a two- bedroom cottage in Dalkeith that offers a wealth of potential for renovations. This traditional stone cottage at 5 Newton Cottages, Millerhill, is set in pretty gardens, and there's much that could be done to create a unique property on this plot. This property is currently available for offers over £150,000.