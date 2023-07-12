News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh New Town flat for sale in Gayfield Square has private garden, cellar and spacious rooms

The flat boasts lots of period features and its rooms are bathed in natural light
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST

A one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s New Town has gone on the market for offers over £350,000.

The garden flat, at 30 A/1 Gayfield Square, has one bedroom and a spacious living room as well as a fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom. The flat is perfect for anyone who loves being outdoors, as it has its own enclosed private garden as well as a shared front courtyard.

For more information or to view the property, visit the ESPC website.

The Grade A listed garden flat is located at 30A/1 Gayfield Square in Edinburgh's New Town.

1. Gayfield Square

The Grade A listed garden flat is located at 30A/1 Gayfield Square in Edinburgh's New Town. Photo: ESPC

The bedroom has garden views and the twin windows fill it with natural light.

2. Bedroom

The bedroom has garden views and the twin windows fill it with natural light. Photo: ESPC

The flat has a spacious double bedroom which has lots of natural light. It also has wooden floors and under-window storage.

3. Bedroom

The flat has a spacious double bedroom which has lots of natural light. It also has wooden floors and under-window storage. Photo: ESPC

The living room looks onto the shared courtyard and boasts wooden floors, high ceilings and a gas fire set.

4. Living room

The living room looks onto the shared courtyard and boasts wooden floors, high ceilings and a gas fire set. Photo: ESPC

