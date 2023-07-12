Edinburgh New Town flat for sale in Gayfield Square has private garden, cellar and spacious rooms
The flat boasts lots of period features and its rooms are bathed in natural light
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST
A one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s New Town has gone on the market for offers over £350,000.
The garden flat, at 30 A/1 Gayfield Square, has one bedroom and a spacious living room as well as a fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom. The flat is perfect for anyone who loves being outdoors, as it has its own enclosed private garden as well as a shared front courtyard.
