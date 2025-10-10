Edinburgh New Town generously proportioned four-bedroom first floor flat with private cellar

This Edinburgh New Town generously proportioned four-bedroom first floor flat comes with a private cellar and access to Queen Street Gardens.

Currently available for offers over £690,000, 93 (1F2) Dundas Street is an impressive and generously proportioned four-bedroom first floor flat with a private cellar which has been dry lined, forming part of a B-Listed traditional tenement.

It is superbly situated in the heart of the desirable New Town Conservation Area and within walking distance to the city centre, excellent schools and public transport links.

The property has been renovated to a high modern standard, whilst retaining many original period features including fireplaces, cornicing, and working shutters.

There is residents permit and pay and display on-street parking, as well as access to the private Queen Street Gardens for a small annual fee.

93 (1F2) Dundas Street

The spacious living room comes with twin windows to the front, feature wood-burning stove, and new Amtico flooring

Living room

The modern fitted dining kitchen with wall and base units, Quooker tap, integrated appliances, and a utility area.

Kitchen

The New Town property's contemporary bathroom with three-piece suite.

Bathroom

