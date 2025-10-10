Currently available for offers over £690,000, 93 (1F2) Dundas Street is an impressive and generously proportioned four-bedroom first floor flat with a private cellar which has been dry lined, forming part of a B-Listed traditional tenement.

It is superbly situated in the heart of the desirable New Town Conservation Area and within walking distance to the city centre, excellent schools and public transport links.

The property has been renovated to a high modern standard, whilst retaining many original period features including fireplaces, cornicing, and working shutters.

There is residents permit and pay and display on-street parking, as well as access to the private Queen Street Gardens for a small annual fee.

