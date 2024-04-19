Edinburgh planning: Plans lodged for 125 flats and 106 flats and townhouses at derelict Broughton Road site
Two planning applications have been lodged for a major new housing development at a derelict site in Edinburgh which could transform the local area.
Cruden Building, on behalf of City Of Edinburgh Council, has applied to build 125 affordable flats and 106 flats and townhouses at a derelict site at Broughton Road in two separate planning applications.
There is a proposed residential development comprising 106 flats and townhouses with associated roads, parking, and greenspace to the west of the large empty site. As well as 125 affordable flats on the east side of the Broughton Road site where Powderhall Waste Transfer Station once stood.
The two planning applications for 165 Broughton Road were made by Smith Scott Mullan Associates for Cruden Building on March 29. If approved, these two new housing developments would transform the large derelict site between Broughton Road and the Water of Leith.
The plans for the west of the site will only have four car parking spaces, but 260 bike parking spaces. The planning application makes clear this is “affectively a car free development” but that the site is “well connected to support active travel” and “well connected to public transport”.
The transport assessment for the eastern site of 125 affordable homes states that there will be only two car parking spaces, with 260 spaces for bikes. This part of the development will also include a civic square according to the proposals.
