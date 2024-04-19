Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two planning applications have been lodged for a major new housing development at a derelict site in Edinburgh which could transform the local area.

Cruden Building, on behalf of City Of Edinburgh Council, has applied to build 125 affordable flats and 106 flats and townhouses at a derelict site at Broughton Road in two separate planning applications.

An artist's impression of the planned new housing site at Broughton Road, Edinburgh.

There is a proposed residential development comprising 106 flats and townhouses with associated roads, parking, and greenspace to the west of the large empty site. As well as 125 affordable flats on the east side of the Broughton Road site where Powderhall Waste Transfer Station once stood.

The two planning applications for 165 Broughton Road were made by Smith Scott Mullan Associates for Cruden Building on March 29. If approved, these two new housing developments would transform the large derelict site between Broughton Road and the Water of Leith.

The two proposals for the Broughton Road site, with the western site highlighted in red.

The plans for the west of the site will only have four car parking spaces, but 260 bike parking spaces. The planning application makes clear this is “affectively a car free development” but that the site is “well connected to support active travel” and “well connected to public transport”.