Plans have been lodged with the City of Edinburgh Council to demolish a Morningside office building and build a block of four new flats.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal by Xafinity Pension Trustees Limited seeks to remove the existing office building at 5 Millar Place and replace it with a high quality residential development comprising of four units.

The site is located on a residential street close to the main arterial route of Morningside Road, and is currently occupied by an architectural practice. Originally approved plans for the site have been slightly revised in this application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the proposed four new flats at 5 Millar Place in Morningside, Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the planning documents, that applicant said: “The revised proposals generally preserve the footprint and massing of the original consent, subject to the introduction of an additional storey at the west end of the block which was proposed in the most recent application.

“These have now been modified to introduce a pitched roof and natural stone to the main frontage in to mitigate the contemporary nature and respect the character of the street and adjacent mews properties. The internal layouts have also been reorganised to avoid previously identified privacy issues.

“The site is currently home to an ageing, single storey, plainly rendered building which operates as an architect’s office. Originally built as a church meeting room, the building has been home to the architect’s office since the early 2000’s. No modifications to the building have been carried out and in its current state is in drastic need of improvement.

“In it’s present state it offers little in the way of visual amenity and is distinguished from its surroundings by its low stature, rendered material and comparatively less traditional appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In order for the building to continue to function as a practicable office, considerable work is required to bring the premise up-to-date. Through careful consideration this is not considered as an economically viable option as the building is no longer meeting the business’s needs.

“The decision has been reached to seek consent to demolish the existing structures to make way for a new residential development which will reflect more closely the character of the street. This strategy will allow the existing business to locate to new premises which are fit for purpose in a more appropriate area and thereby reinforce its stability.

“In response to the housing demand in the area, this is seen as an opportunity to enhance the site with the creation of a high quality mixed use development in a pre-established residential area.

“Overall, the scheme adds value to the proposals in an architectural language suitable for Edinburgh and in particular the Morningside area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current office block at 5 Millar Place, occupied by an architectural practice. | Google Maps

Despite introducing accommodation at first and second floor level, the development will maintain it’s modest height in relation to the four-storey neighbouring tenements and will generally match the ridge height of the existing building pitched roof level.

To further minimise the impact of the additional levels, it is proposed that the site is excavated to form a new lower level, minimizing the overall building height and creating a more discrete development.

Addressing any privacy concerns, the applicant added: “The proposals have been carefully considered to generally avoid direct overlooking of adjacent properties or introduce measures which will screen any outlook.

“These measure will protect and improve the privacy amenity of the neighbouring properties which are currently overlooked by five windows to the existing office, which is often occupied outwith typical office hours in the evening and at weekends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detailed plans for the Morningside site. | City of Edinburgh Council

Smooth face yellow stone ashlar is proposed to the Millar Place facing ground floor frontage to respond to the existing tenements and create a robust street edge.

To the less prominent rear and side elevations it is proposed to introduce a complimentary tumbled multi-brick finish to distinguish the importance of the front elevation, and to respond to the neighbouring telephone exchange building, grey metal cladding would be used on the upper storey.

The dark material references the slate used historically in the area and minimises the visual presence of the extra storey, ensuring the mass and bulk of the building remains sympathetic to its surroundings.

On-street permit parking will be available to the residential units, and the development will include an internal, secure bike store which will hold 10 cycle spaces for residents, which would be accessed from the street.

The application, which was submitted on October 21 and has received five objections, will now be decided on by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department.