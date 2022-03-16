Front of building.

Edinburgh property: A 3-bedroom main door flat on one of Portobello’s most popular streets, with immaculate interiors and generous proportions

An immaculately presented, bright and spacious elevated three-bedroom main door flat, ideally situated to take advantage of the excellent local amenities in Portobello.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 3:09 pm

The accommodation, which is offered in move-in condition, comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming hallway with cupboard, WC, well-proportioned living room with impressive bay window and feature wood burning stove, stylish fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, two double bedrooms, single bedroom, useful box room, and a contemporary bathroom.

Externally, there is a private enclosed front garden with patio area, shared rear garden laid to lawn, and unrestricted street parking.

On the market with Annan Solicitors & Estate Agents for offers over £435,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Brighton Place, Portobello

Front garden with steps to main door.

Photo: Annan

Photo Sales

2. Brighton Place, Portobello

Main door entrance.

Photo: Annan

Photo Sales

3. Brighton Place, Portobello

Vestibule looking into hall.

Photo: Annan

Photo Sales

4. Brighton Place, Portobello

Hall.

Photo: Annan

Photo Sales
EdinburghPortobello
Next Page
Page 1 of 8