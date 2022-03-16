Edinburgh property: A 3-bedroom main door flat on one of Portobello’s most popular streets, with immaculate interiors and generous proportions

The accommodation, which is offered in move-in condition, comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming hallway with cupboard, WC, well-proportioned living room with impressive bay window and feature wood burning stove, stylish fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, two double bedrooms, single bedroom, useful box room, and a contemporary bathroom.
Externally, there is a private enclosed front garden with patio area, shared rear garden laid to lawn, and unrestricted street parking.
On the market with Annan Solicitors & Estate Agents for offers over £435,000, more details can be found HERE.