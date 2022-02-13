Edinburgh property: A beautifully renovated 2-bedroom flat with stylish interiors throughout and wonderful city views

Located in the sought-after convenient, residential area of Bellevue, this fantastic home attractively combines period features with modern living and has an excellent level of storage.

The bay-windowed sitting/dining room is particularly appealing, enjoying a lovely front aspect and open to a contemporary kitchen in excellent order with smart storage solutions.

The modern fitted bathroom is stylishly designed with a feature brick wall and under floor heating, while both bedrooms are quietly positioned to the rear of the building, with the principal further benefiting from an en-suite WC compartment.

Further benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, a well-maintained communal garden, and permit parking.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £320,000, more details can be found HERE.

