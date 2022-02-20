Front of property.

Edinburgh property: A bold and luxurious detached bungalow with four bedrooms, standout interiors and ample gardens

This unique bungalow, located in Fairmilehead, has spacious accommodation and flexible layout over two levels and boasts an exquisite interior design and high specification.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:00 pm

The ground floor comprises an entrance vestibule with WC off, reception hall, well proportioned living room, conservatory, dining kitchen, laundry room, further reception room/studio, home office, three bedrooms, and a bathroom, while the upper level features a sitting room, further double bedroom, dressing room, bathroom, and utility room.

Externally, the property sits on a large plot and there are extensive private gardens both front and rear.

On the market with Russel + Aitken for offers over £800,000, more details can be found HERE.

Hall.

Living room.

Living room fireplace.

Living room.

